IFP Advisors Inc Invests $54,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.