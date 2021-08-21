IFP Advisors Inc Has $61,000 Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPH. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $7.14 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

