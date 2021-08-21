IFP Advisors Inc Buys 605 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 260.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

