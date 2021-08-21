Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

