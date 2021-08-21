Ieq Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

LHDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.