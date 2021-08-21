Ieq Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

