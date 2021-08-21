Ieq Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $68.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

