Ieq Capital LLC Buys 354 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $51,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

