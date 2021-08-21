i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 96,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,272. The stock has a market cap of $875.74 million, a PE ratio of -79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

