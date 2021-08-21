Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $67.71 million and $619,788.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $17.55 or 0.00036069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,579,203 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

