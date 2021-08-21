Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to “Hold” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

