Hxro (HXRO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $573,849.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Hxro has a market capitalization of $120.58 million and approximately $573,849.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,423,856 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.