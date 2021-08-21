Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $7.70 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49,087.49 or 1.00153770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

