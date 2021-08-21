Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

