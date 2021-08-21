Huntington National Bank Purchases New Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

