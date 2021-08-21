Huntington National Bank Purchases 5,158 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 172.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.