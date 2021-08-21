Huntington National Bank Invests $411,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $313.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $224.33 and a one year high of $315.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.64.

