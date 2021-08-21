Huntington National Bank Has $448,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE WTRG opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

