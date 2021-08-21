Huntington National Bank Acquires 16,223 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 563,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KMI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.