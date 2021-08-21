Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

