Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.71). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 281,248 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £318.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

