Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 129.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $413.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

