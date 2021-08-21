Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,582.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

