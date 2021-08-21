Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -17.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

