Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $202.36 on Friday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

