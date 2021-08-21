HSBC Trims Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price to $22.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $18.65 on Friday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baozun by 56.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

