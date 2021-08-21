HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2021, it reported a decline in revenues and higher costs. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt profits. The pandemic-induced crisis, low interest rates and weak loan demand will hamper revenue growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profits. The announcement of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help in focusing on Asia. Likewise, the deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help in expanding wealth business in Asia.”

Get HSBC alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.