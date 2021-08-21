H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $12.55 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.