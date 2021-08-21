Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $367.65

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.65 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 40,219 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOTC. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.35 million and a PE ratio of -60.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.65.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

