Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $367.65

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.65 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 40,219 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOTC. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.35 million and a PE ratio of -60.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.65.

About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

