Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.72

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.72 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 78.98 ($1.03). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 177,818 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £95.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

