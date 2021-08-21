Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.55

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

HKXCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.