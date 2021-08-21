Honest (HNST) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Honest has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $143,990.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00132109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00159346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.33 or 0.99982751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00919426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.00 or 0.06574809 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

