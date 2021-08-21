Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMPT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $604.00 million and a PE ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

