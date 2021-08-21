HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HLS opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$543.53 million and a P/E ratio of -27.65.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.289664 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -24.43%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

