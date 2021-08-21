Hiveterminal Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $1.30 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00831431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00048546 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002080 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.