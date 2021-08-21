Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 196.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $306.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.74. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $325.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $653.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

