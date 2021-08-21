Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Several research firms have commented on HI. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE HI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.08. 511,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,710. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

