HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $141.34 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

