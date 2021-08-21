HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $2,878,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

