HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.