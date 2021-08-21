HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $210,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

