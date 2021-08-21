HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.60. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.