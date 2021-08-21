HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

