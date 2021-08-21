HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after buying an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,563,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,776,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 5,076,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

