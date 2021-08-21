HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.