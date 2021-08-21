HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Surgalign worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surgalign by 32.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,968 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRGA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

