HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.