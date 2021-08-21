Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.29. The company had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

