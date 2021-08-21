Highland Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

