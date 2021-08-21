Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

